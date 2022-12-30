A Real Madrid team with Ceballos, Kroos and Valverde in midfield managed to beat Valladolid in a match in which the Blanquivioletas competed one on one. The whites, who were wearing black today, were not successful, because the team did not have the automatisms that regular footballers usually have.
The game was not very fluid and that allowed Valladolid to attack dangerously on the counter. The Blanquivioletas had the opportunity to take the game, but they ran into Courtois in goal who saved several sung goals. The game ended in a draw at half-time and Ancelotti made some tactical changes to try to disarm Valladolid.
In the second half, Real Madrid began to attack and managed to provoke a penalty and the sending off of Sergio León with a cross. Benzema would transform it to put the whites ahead, and the numerical superiority would make him remain comfortable to score one more goal.
In an individual play by a Camavinga who came out plugged in, the Frenchman found Benzema alone in the area, who did not forgive and scored the second.
The whites leave Valladolid with three points and put pressure on FC Barcelona for the title competition. Real Madrid has shown that it depends a lot on players like Modric, because he hasn’t been able to create danger with the substitutes.
The white team must get a balanced squad if they want to fight for all the titles, as Courtois will not always be able to stop all the balls.
