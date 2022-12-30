Real Madrid prevailed over Valladolid in a second half in which they found themselves with a penalty and an expulsion of Sergio León, which made everything easier. The blanquivioletas made it difficult, but they couldn’t hold out the whole game.
Courtois (8): He saved the team with incredible saves and kept a clean sheet in a game in which Valladolid was in danger.
Lucas Vazquez (6): He had a gray game, in his band he did not manage to close well and in attack he did not contribute much either.
Praise (7): It is normal that Ancelotti does not want to move him. He is still the leader of the defense. He was very attentive in all the plays where Madrid suffered behind. He was the player who opened the scoring with a shot on an empty goal after a corner.
Rudiger (7): He was the best on defense. He did not allow Valladolid to surprise the counter with his great speed to cut off the attacks.
Mendy (6): He was somewhat missing until almost the last few minutes. He is physically a privileged player, which allowed him to arrive very well at the end of the game.
Kroos (7): He played very comfortable. As soon as Madrid had spaces, Toni directed the entire game. He is a fundamental player in getting the ball out of the team. The youngsters are going to have to give a lot of level if they want to take minutes away from the German.
ceballos (6): He was seen lacking in rhythm and with few ideas, but he complied until he was replaced by Modric.
Valverde (6): His game was a definition of what his football is. He struck again and again from the right flank and reached all the help, but today he was not as successful as other days.
wine jr (8): He has not shone in the game, but he has reached the end of the active match and has been differential to create danger.
Asensio (7): He was very active on the right wing, exchanging positions with Valverde to create an attack, but he was not able to make a difference.
Benzema (7): After the break we were able to start seeing Karim. In the first half he couldn’t come into contact with the ball and even so he had a clear chance to score and left one for Vini on a tray. The moment he was released, he showed why he is the Ballon d’Or. He made it 2-0 with the help of the goalkeeper.
Camavinga (7): He came out and revolutionized the game despite playing a few minutes.
Modric (s/p)
Rodrygo (s/p)
