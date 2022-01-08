Real Madrid returned to the path of victory in LaLiga and clings to the leadership after defeating Valencia 4-1 in a match that did not disappoint and where the controversy played a leading role, as almost always when these two teams face each other.
Valencia came out very well planted and tried to harm a Madrid that did not suffer but did not create danger. As the minutes passed, Ancelotti’s men were imposing themselves until the half hour of play arrived, Kroos, Modric and Benzema appeared to put one more march to the game and then the siege on the Cillessen area began. Modric, after a splendid play in which he left two defenders sitting, was about to open the scoring in the 40th minute. The next play the referee pointed out a more than controversial penalty for a contact by Alderete with Casemiro and Benzema did not miss from 11 meters. The Frenchman scored the first goal of the night, the 21st in his private account of the season and the 300th with the white jersey.
With that result, the break was reached. The beginning of the second half had nothing to do with the first half. Madrid printed a high rhythm and the balance fell in their favor: in 15 minutes Vinicius scored a double to leave the game sentenced. He first took advantage of an indecision by Diakhaby and then a rebound by Cillessen of an Asensio shot to score his third double of the season.
Valencia needed to fit three goals to wake up. Daniel Wass put Courtois’ reflexes to the test with a powerful shot from outside the area that deflected the Belgian goalkeeper and a minute later he tried again but his shot went high. Mendy added emotion to the game by committing an absurd penalty for grabbing Marcos André. Guedes executed the launch that Courtois stopped in the first instance but the rejection fell to the Portuguese who did not miss and closed the gap on the scoreboard.
The che team pressed at the end of the game but Madrid was not uncomfortable and took advantage of Vinicius’s speed to go against it. The exchange of blows was favorable to Madrid, who scored the fourth through a Benzema who left the stadium with an applause. Thus, the first victory of the year 2022 for Real Madrid in the League, which is sleeping peacefully as the leader and thinking about its next challenge: the Clásico against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.
