Juan Sebastián Gómez, triumph in the tennis of Manizales

The bogotano Juan Sebastian Gomez was imposed on the Manizales Fair Open, after beating Mexican Álex Hernández in the final 6-4, 6-3.

Gomez settled the game in his favor, after one hour and 15 minutes, time in which the public vibrated with his plays.

A comforting victory

“It was difficult for me to let go, I was tense, I wanted to win, but I let go, I got into the game and I took it forward,” said the Open champion.

“It started well, sure, but Juan went up and the ball no longer felt good, perhaps at the height it weighed,” said the Mexican.

This contest was in charge of opening the national tennis calendar.

