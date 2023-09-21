Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:51 p.m.



United Kingdom will delay the ban to sell new cars that run on gasoline and diesel in 2035, as announced this Wednesday by the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Until now, the date was set at 2030.

At a press conference, Sunak defended that the transition to electric vehicles will be “facilitated”, while adding that “even”, After 2035 these vehicles can still be bought or sold in the market second handReuters reports.

Sunak has defended that with this measure, the United Kingdom is “aligning its approach” with the calendar planned in the European Union or in other countries. The British Prime Minister’s explanation responded, AFP reports, to criticism from the automobile sector.

The measure will require a vote in Parliament.