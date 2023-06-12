Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the Spanish Real Madrid witnessed the departure of a number of its stars, led by the French top scorer Karim Benzema, the Spaniard Marco Asensio, the Belgian Eden Hazard and the Spanish Dominican Mariano Diaz, the club management has now started searching for replacements to replace them in the upcoming summer Mercato, with the team’s strength shrinking, in particular His offensive line as a result of this wave of departure.

On the other hand, this departure resulted in the shirt numbers of these players being vacant, to be available for distribution to other players.

Press sources closely related to the Royal Club stated that due to the distinguished numbers of these late players, the club management decided to give it to those who really deserve it, but reserved the No. 9 shirt for Karim Benzema, to give it to the super striker who is expected to retire with him this summer. His name has not yet been decided, while the number 7 worn by Eden Hazard went to the brilliant Brazilian Vinicius Junior, while the Asensio shirt number 11 went to the other Brazilian, Rodrygo.

And after Vincius had previously worn shirts bearing numbers 28, 25 and 20, respectively, the time came when he was honored by wearing the 7 shirt worn by the club’s “legends” throughout its history, most notably Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and Spaniard Raul Gonzalez.

The Brazilian Rodrigo, who wore shirt No. 21 this season, got Asensio No. 11, in recognition of their important, effective and decisive role in the team’s results, especially last season in which they contributed strongly to the “Merengue” winning the Spanish League “La Liga” and the European Champions League “Champions League.” ».

And the same sources stated that Hazard and Mariano Diaz, who wore the number 7, respectively, did not prove their worth in wearing a shirt bearing this number designated for legends, while the same sources confirmed that Vinicius and Rodrigo were worthy of wearing their new numbers “7 and 11” starting from the next season.