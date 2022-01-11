Real estate Renovation of the badly dilapidated Aino Ackté villa in a jerk – EUR 2.5 million set aside for renovation

So far, it is obscure what kind of activities will come to the neo-renaissance villa after the renovation.

Badly decayed and moldy Aino Acktén The villa in Laajasalo, Helsinki, will be renovated. The project planning phase of the overhaul is about to begin.

The renovation of the Neo-Renaissance villa has been included in the construction program for the Helsinki building projects, and EUR 2.5 million has been set aside for this purpose for the financial planning years 2023–2024.

Long The vacant building is one of many high-value properties owned by Helsinki that have high operating costs relative to revenue and are subject to repairs and protection.

The repair of the wooden value building has been postponed for years. In January last year a group of city politicians suggested in its Council initiative that villa in poor condition converted for museum use.

Yet it is not known what really comes to the villa. According to the city, it cannot be repaired for year-round use. Helsinki will agree on tenants and operations in more detail as the renovation work progresses.

The villa, completed in 1877 and protected in the town plan, was designed by an architect Theodor Decker. Opera singer Aino Ackté acquired the villa as a summer residence in 1904 and used it until 1944.