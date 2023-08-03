Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi: who cheated first? The court found Ilary wrong about the Rolexes

Who cheated first? The lawsuit between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi revolves around this question, as told by the Corriere della Sera. “In recent days, the TV presenter presented a formal debit request against her ex-husband to the Civil Court of Rome. Claiming that their marriage, which lasted almost 17 years, would have ended because of Naomi Bocchi, with which the former Giallorossi 10 would have replaced her”.

But according to Corriere della Sera, Totti is preparing a “detailed counter-request” with his lawyers in which he will also put “in black and white a list of Ilary’s (alleged) flirtations. With names and surnames. Attaching the compromising messages discovered on the cell phone of the showgirl”. Again according to the Corriere della Sera, “in the document, which will be delivered in these hours, the name of Cristiano Iovino, the tattooed and well-trained Roman personal trainer about whom so much was written last summer. And perhaps also the charming actor Luca Marinelli, friend of Melory Blasi, sister of Ilary”.

Meanwhile, reports Il Giornale, the court of Rome has imposed joint custody of the Rolexes, thus denying Blasi’s request. “Rolexes are not considered gifts for her. Indeed, the Tribunal ordered her to urgently return them to a jointly owned safety deposit box. Confirming the compound, until another cause establishes ownership”. Blasi will also have to pay the legal costs.

Subscribe to the newsletter

