With the new year, the blue archers will have numerous commitments between technical gatherings and international events, but the federal events in which they will take part also assume great importance. Up for grabs are the Italian titles of the various disciplines and, from a national perspective, because through internal competition they can convince the technical directors of the sector to earn a call for the major European and world events. Other events will be dedicated to athletes who are not part of the national groups, but who are necessary to compare the activity carried out by the regional committees: the very heartfelt challenges of the Italian Cup of the Regions and the national final of the Youth Games belong to this category “Pinocchio Trophy”. Finally, space for competitions that underline the capabilities of individual clubs, such as the Club Championships and the Italian Youth Cup. If the national calendar has a total of hundreds of appointments that will be held every weekend throughout Italy between interregional competitions, those exclusively for youth and regional championships of the various specialties, overall there will be 11 national events and they represent a showcase for the discipline and a tour which brings hundreds of athletes around Italy.

In the winter months we naturally start with indoor competitions. The first appointment is the Para-Archery indoor tricolors which will be held in Faenza (Ra) on 21 and 22 January, while once again it will be Rimini, in the pavilions of the fair, to host the largest national archery event, the Indoor Italian Championships which, from 9 to 12 March, about 1000 archers from every corner of the country will be able to fire on the line. Between these two commitments there will also be space for the Federal Assembly which will take place on 4 and 5 March in Rome and then, with the arrival of spring, the start of the outdoor season.

THE OUTDOOR SEASON

Emilia Romagna will once again be the protagonist for the first federal outdoor event with the Italian Club Team Championships which will be held on 24 and 25 April in Cavriago (Re). Change of region for the Italian Outdoor Para-Archery Championships, scheduled for 27 and 28 May, which return to Florence after those of 2019. The competition that will compare the Azzurri of the Paralympic national team in search of passes for Paris 2024, will be followed from 17 to 18 June from the National Final of the Youth Games “Trofeo Pinocchio” – Memorial Odilia Coccato: the young archers who will have earned a starting position with their respective regional teams will meet in Atri, in the province of Teramo. The other appointment that compares the teams of the regional committees is the appointment with the highest rate of parochialism: the Italian Cup of the Regions which will be hosted in Abbadia San Salvatore (Si) from 15 and 16 July and, a week later, between 21 and 23 July, we return to Abruzzo for the Italian Country Shooting Championships in Castel di Sangro (Aq), a useful appointment in view of the Azzurri’s summons for the European specialties that will be held in Piedmont. In August, from 24 to 27, the Italian Outdoor Championships in Seravezza, in the province of Lucca, will take center stage, with the finals to be played in front of the spectacular scenery of the Palazzo Mediceo, a Unesco heritage site. On this occasion, for the first time, the Italian titles of the barebow division will also be awarded in addition to the recurve and compound bows. Moving on to the month of September, from 8 to 10, Terni will be the protagonist again which, after the sumptuous 3D World Cup in 2022, will host the Italian 3D Championships in Polino – one of the smallest municipalities in Italy. The last two federal events of 2023 will be the Coppa Italia Master in Castenaso (Bo) from 6 to 8 October and the Coppa Italia Centri Giovanili which will take place in Latisana (Ud) from 9 to 10 December and will close, as per tradition, the national archery season with the eagerly awaited indoor challenge between the best Italian youth sectors.