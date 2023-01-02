The dream of all fans of “The office” It has come true this 2023. The series adapted by Greg Daniels and starring Steve Carell has returned to Netflix, and lovers of the show are more than euphoric with their reactions and memes on social networks. After its return, NBC’s fiction is now available on absolutely all current streaming platforms, so there is no excuse not to see it. What are fans saying on the internet?

The funniest reactions

It seemed impossible and a very distant dream after leaving Netflix, but it finally happened: “The office” returned to the platform where it was most watched in 2020 during the pandemic.

“Sorry, boss, they put ‘The office’ on Netflix. See you in February” and “2023 is already a good year” are some of the comments that can be read. We leave you the funniest reactions below.

Fan reaction of “The office” to its premiere on Netflix. Photo: Twitter

“The office” on all platforms

It’s official: “The office” is on all streaming platforms. NBC has managed to position its series in the catalogs of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Star + and Paramount +.

There is no excuse not to sit down to watch the series from start to finish or to enjoy it in English and Spanish at any time of the day.