For many years ago, humanity has had a clear obsession with having contact with beings from other planets. Thus, various representations have been created that have to do with the aliensfrom beings with big eyes and antennae to their ships.

Inside the hitherto fictional world of life outside the Landyou can not miss the UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)whose broad definition is not necessarily related to the beings that human ingenuity has invented.

In fact, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has been studying the presence of UFOs for a long time, and it will be in a few days when the United States space agency provides information about it.

It was last October 2022 when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration created a specialized independent scientific team to study the record of unidentified aerial phenomena Until now.

These aerial phenomena, as we mentioned before, are not necessarily linked to the representations that are made of beings that live on other planets that are in the universe.

Thus, the team from the US space agency has been in charge of analyzing all those objects that could not be identifiedunderstood as aircraft or natural phenomena.

After more than half a year of work, NASA has made public knowledge, through a statement, that in the coming days it will give a first report on its first independent study on UFOs.

According to what was announced by the US space agency, the The first conclusions of the study will be presented in a public conference next Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The meeting, which will be broadcast live on all social networks and NASA platformswill expose the preliminary results that are had on the study of UFOs.

This exhibition will be a delivery prior to the publication of the final report of the US space agency, which is contemplated for the next summer of the current year.

It has also been reported that during the exhibition some of the questions that Internet users have about the phenomena that have fascinated and frightened many people for years will be answered.