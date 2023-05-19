HONG KONG — Tour buses arrived in the working-class Hong Kong neighborhood known as To Kwa Wan — literally Potato Bay — unloading throngs of travelers from mainland China outside big restaurants where a quick meal awaited them.

Wearing white, red and orange baseball caps to indicate which tour they belonged to, visitors filled the sidewalks, smoking cigarettes under a “No Smoking” sign and bumping into the glass storefront of a real estate office where Nicky Lam, a real estate agent, she was exasperated. “They make too much noise,” he said, complaining that some tourists used the bathroom in his office without asking.

The recent return of the continent’s budget tour groups has reignited old tensions. Before the pandemic, the influx of mainland Chinese and their wealth into Hong Kong caused prices to soar, fueling frustrations among residents that sometimes turned into intolerance.

In the nearly three years since Beijing imposed a far-reaching national security law on Hong Kong, critics of the mainland have often been muted. Now, the public response to low-budget tourists — who arrive in packages costing as little as $175 for a two-day visit — cannot be called welcome.

Local residents say tourists — who tend to travel in groups of two dozen or more — clog traffic and blight public spaces.

Even some members of the Hong Kong legislature, which is filled with pro-Beijing lawmakers, have lost patience. “Can we have some good quality tour groups?” Kitson Yang asked during a recent session.

Before the pandemic and the 2019 pro-democracy protests, visitors from the mainland drove Hong Kong tourism, accounting for nearly 80 percent of all arrivals in 2018. After the City imposed some of the toughest measures against the pandemic in the world, restaurants, hotels and shops in Hong Kong were starved for business. The arrival of cheap tours coincides with an effort to reactivate tourism in the City of 7.5 million inhabitants. Due to the lack of flights, deep-pocketed tourists have largely stayed away.

Kevin Yeung, the city’s Tourism Minister, urged residents to be more accommodating, even calling for stricter supervision of visitors.

“Tourists will crowd the streets, but it is a sign of economic growth,” Yeung said in a recent television interview. “It is well known that Hong Kong people are welcoming. It is time to show this spirit again”.

By: DAVID PIERSON and OLIVIA WANG