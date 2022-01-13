It was the year 2010 when the movie of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World based on the author’s comics Brian Lee O’Malley. This showed us the story of the homonymous hero who had to face the seven evil exes of Ramona Flowers to be able to go out with her. Although it fared poorly at the box office, it managed to establish itself as a cult film.

His film adaptation managed to increase the interest in knowing the work of O’Malley and spawned a beloved video game. In addition, their characters have become part of popular culture, especially Scott pilgrim, his best friend, Wallace and his love interest, Ramona Flowers. The latter is constantly imitated.

One of the best known cosplayers decided to dress up as Ramona Flowers

As Ramona Flowers It is so popular it is not uncommon to see some cosplays that represent it. Perhaps the recent announcement that Netflix is creating an animated series about Scott pilgrim have rekindled interest in it. After a while without seeing new characterizations, a well-known cosplayer decided to dress up as the lover of hair dye.

Candylion is one of the most recognized cosplayers in the medium with almost half a million followers in her Instagram. She usually bases her cosplays on popular video games and some characters from popular culture. When the sequel to Venom was characterized by Carnage and now he comes to share his clothes from Ramona Flowers.

Not only does he manage to make a very good characterization of Ramona Flowers With her clothing, her physiognomy is also very similar to that of the actress who played her. If no one told us, we would think we were seeing Mary Elizabeth Winstead instead of a Candylion. This makes your cosplay stand out from the rest that already exists.

From what we can see in your feed, Candylion has repeated this cosplay a lot, so we could say that she is a big fan of Ramona Flowers. The fact that Scott pilgrim It will surely be on everyone’s lips again soon, it could assure us that we will see it even more. Do you think that the cosplayer has captured your essence well?

For more content like this, we recommend:

[Fuente]