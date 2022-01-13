The constructors’ ranking of the 2021 world championship saw all the teams participating in the last championship finish with at least one point conquered. However, the only reality that failed to reach this milestone was the US Haas, ready to redeem itself next season with the hope of not replicating a result equal to that of 2021. Yet, the approach to 2022 is already partially uphill for the house founded by Gene Haas in 2015, which does not have a driving simulator to be able to test the characteristics of the new single-seater in advance, which must also comply with the rules imposed by the new technical regulations.

So, then, be it Mick Schumacher that Nikita Mazepin they won’t be able to try the next car until at the concrete and real debut in pre-season tests to Barcelona, where the German and the Russian will get behind the wheel of the car that will participate in the next world championship for the first time ever. At the same time, Haas is nevertheless the team that has been working for the longest time – and before all the others – on the development of the single-seater, but with its own drivers who have not in the least come into contact with the new model, not even virtually. Despite this disadvantage, Schumacher did not make too many dramas, underlining his desire not only to finally be able to test the car in February, but also underlining his optimism for 2022, at least for the first part of the season: “It will all be new and I can’t wait – said the son of Michael ad Auto Motor und Sport – we don’t have our simulator at the moment, but it could be coming next year. I will be driving the car for the first time only in the Barcelona test. The big question is where all the work will take us. We know that the other teams have not remained idle too, and they know which are the elements to bet on. We just have to wait and see – he added – but i hope the our effort may give us a small advantage, at least in the beginning. The hope is that all of them can actually be more compact, with more close duels. Maybe it will be like this in the beginning. Eventually, the usual teams will drift apart again. The question is how much ”.