Minister of Finance declares that the Senate’s decision to expand the exemption “violates a constitutional provision”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) no “understand the rush” of congressmen to discuss payroll exemption, which ends on December 31, 2023. “The planned benefits are valid until December 31 of this year. I really can’t understand the rush”he declared in an interview with journalists.

Earlier, the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of the Senate approved the extension for another 4 years of the device that contemplates 17 sectors of the economy. With that, it would be valid until December 31, 2027.

Haddad criticized the measure taken by senators on the subject this Tuesday (June 13). “The decision, in my opinion, violates the constitutional provision”he said.

“Congress itself approved a constitutional amendment saying that this type of benefit had an end date”he added.

Watch (5min59s):

The intention of the economic team is that the subject be discussed in the 2nd phase of the tax reform, which will deal with income and assets. Right now, the focus is on changing the taxation on consumption.

“NoWe are going to present it in another way. We are preparing a proposal to be forwarded in the 2nd semester, after the enacted amendment”said Haddad.

According to him, there are members of the economic team working internally on the proposal. “We will insist that the opportunity for this discussion is not now. […] We want to have this debate with Congress.”he said.

Discharge in the Senate

After approval by the CAE, the Bill (Bill) 334/2023 will undergo a 2nd vote in the collegiate, for the so-called supplementary vote. If a vote is not required for the Senate plenary, if approved again in the CAE, it will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies for analysis. The path is similar to what happens in projects with a terminating character.

The proposal seeks to extend the validity of the law 12,546, of 2011. Senator’s authorship Efraim Filho (União-PB). The text was approved in the form of a substitute presented by the rapporteur, senator angelo colonel (PSD-BA). There were 14 votes in favor and 3 against.

Payroll exemption is a mechanism that allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll.

The alternative text, approved by the CAE, also includes an exemption for municipalities with a population of less than 142.6 thousand inhabitants and allows them to have the social security contribution rate on the payroll reduced from 20% to 8%.