Naps pregnant and planning to take a plane trip, You should not worry, because here we will make you known the requirements that airlines will ask you to fly by plane.

It should be noted that most airlines agree that no problem or special requirements to take trips if you have less than 36 weeks pregnant.

However, you should consider some recommendations depending on whether you are going to travel after 36 weeks or with the safety rules of each airline.

Find out what they ask of a pregnant woman to travel by plane

We start with Long live Aerobus, which simplifies the process for pregnant women. This airline points out that you do not need to present medical certificates or authorizations.

The only requirement is to avoid flying if you are more than 36 weeks pregnant in a single pregnancy or 32 weeks in the case of a multiple pregnancy.

For a more comfortable trip, consider:

Consult your doctor before purchasing the flight and notify the airline of your condition during the reservation.

Choose a seat near the aisle for easier access to the bathrooms and mobility.

Wear comfortable clothes and bring a light jacket or sweater to regulate your temperature.

Avoid uncomfortable shoes and stay hydrated during the flight.

Volaris

Volaris suggests that you consult your doctor before booking your flight to evaluate the safety of your air travel, considering factors such as turbulence, pressurization, and lack of access to immediate medical care in the air.

Likewise, he noted that it is essential to fasten the seat belt around your hips during the flight and it is not recommended to fly after 36 weeks of pregnancy or before 7 days after giving birth.

If you are in this advanced stage, you must present a medical certificate that includes authorization to fly and the contact details of the treating doctor.

Aeromexico

For its part, Aeroméxico sIt points out that until week 32, no document is requested.

From week 33 onwards, you must send a medical certificate proving your fitness to travel.

In case of a pregnancy diagnosed as high risk at any stage, a medical certificate is mandatory.

For the latter case, the certificate must be issued within 5 days prior to the trip and must contain the doctor’s express authorization to travel by plane. The original certificate must be kept by the customer, but certificates submitted online can be viewed by the airline.

In all cases, no additional luggage is allowed. Aeroméxico prioritizes your comfort and peace of mind when traveling, ensuring an efficient boarding and baggage handling process.