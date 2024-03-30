Reader's Opinion | The upper limit of the retirement age should be raised

Finland has a significant labor resource in the 65-75 age group.

Sixten Korkman wrote how the burden of care for society over the age of 65 is unsustainable for our country's economy if we do not get more labor (HS 30.1.).

Supplier Unto Hämäläinen turned 70 and wrote (HS 2.3.) of his conscience ringing when he lived to such an old age and now belongs to the group of almost a million who have reached this age limit.

Esa Jämsen and Marja Jylhä ask Duodecim Old Age Revolution –in his article in the theme issue (2019): “Are the elderly an asset whose professional experience, life experience and time resources should be utilized, or a threat to the caregiving relationship?”

Fresh Exercise for a grown-up body and mind -book discusses the effects of aging on the human body. A large proportion of people aged 75 are still in good health and functional capacity, so that they could work if they wanted to, at least part-time.

“ For many people, the maximum retirement age comes when they are at the peak of their skills.

In Finland is a significant labor resource in the 65-75 age group. In almost all areas of working life, people on old-age pensions could make an important contribution. They have versatile experience and know-how. New employees should be mentored, but the graduation party for the person who fits the job well has just been held. An experienced colleague who you could ask for advice on solving problems is no longer at the workplace.

How would people aged 65–75 be attracted to continue working? The nasty habit of writing about them as an expense must be stopped. At the age of 69, I am a “maintenance burden” for society, even though I am constantly working for gain. I pay quite a percentage of taxes on them in addition to my pension taxes.

The upper age limit for occupational pension accumulated from earned income should be raised from 68–70 years to 75 years. For many people, the maximum retirement age comes when they are at the peak of their skills and experience.

Raising the upper age limit for occupational pension to 75 years does not mean that a person cannot retire as soon as the minimum retirement age is reached.

Kit Müller

neurology specialist and docent

brain and work research professor 2005–2014, Institute of Occupational Health

