Reader’s Opinion | It’s too easy to get good grades at school

Reader’s opinion|The criteria should be raised in schools.

Henrik Allonen wrote (HS Opinion 1.9), that there is a significant lack of ambition and competition in Finnish schools. However, I don’t see it as the biggest problem, but low goals.

Today, especially in primary school, and also in high school, good grades are quite easy to get. If you try even a little and have enough interest, the grades will be at a good level. The problem is that even though the grades are good, you still don’t know the subject because of very low goals. I consider it important to have deep control over things. Superficial criteria do not help.

In schools, the criteria should therefore be raised so that the students master the subjects in depth. Lack of ambition is part of the problem, but it will probably be difficult to fix.

Miikka Elo

high school student, Helsinki

