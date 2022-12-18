Reader’s Opinion | I would like to work in the social sector, but the application is boring with the formal qualification requirement

The lack of social workers is talked about every day in Finland.

in Finland there is daily talk about the lack of experts in the social sector. There is a shortage of both social workers and other experts. Formal qualifications too often arise as a problem in recruitment. The qualification of a sociologist is a prerequisite for almost all open positions in the social sector.

The aim of the Social Care Professionals Act is to improve customer safety and the social care customer’s right to good quality social care. Valvira grants social care professional rights based on applications to social care professionals trained in Finland and abroad.

I wonder about the omnipotence of this law and the qualification of a social worker in filling vacancies. I myself have completed doctoral studies in education and a bachelor’s degree in sociology. In addition, I am a wide-ranging special education teacher. I have worked with children taken into care for almost ten years when I was working in a school home.

More recently, I have applied for positions in the social sector, mostly in the field of child protection, and was found to be incompetent due to the lack of a degree in social work. Couldn’t something be done about it, so that qualified, willing and helpful people could get to work without formal qualifications?

Esko Heikura

job seeker, docent

Hämeenlinna

