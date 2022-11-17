Reader’s Opinion | Electricity companies are now sawing off their own branch

When making current profits, have the electricity companies taken into account that household electricity demand might not return to its former level when prices fall?

With energy can only be blackmailed once, it was stated about Russia’s actions after the country started the war of aggression in Ukraine and closed the European gas taps. The price of natural gas started to rise. The dependence of Central European electricity production on gas was unfortunate. The price formation of electricity in the electricity exchange according to the most expensive production method was an unfortunate thing. Nothing was jointly changed. Only Spain and Portugal received exemptions.

The price of natural gas does not matter to those electricity companies that produce electricity in other ways, such as hydro, wind or nuclear power. The way to huge profits for these companies was open. When profits have been criticized, many interviewees have been heard to advise that companies operate in society only to generate profit for their owners. The Finnish state and certain cities expect large dividend incomes, which makes the matter complicated. Only for households and small businesses suffering from high electricity prices, the situation is unequivocally shocking.

But the day will surely come when Central Europe has got rid of its gas dependence and implemented the green transition. It’s raining in Norway, the sun is shining in Germany, it’s windy in Europe and France’s nuclear power plants are operating at full capacity. There is enough electricity, and the possible end of it cannot keep consumers humble. However, by that day, some households have been driven into poverty and some small entrepreneurs into bankruptcy, and taxpayers have increased the operating profits of electricity companies by considerable amounts through support measures.

By that day, Finns have learned to reduce electricity consumption. The fireplaces have been sniffed out and remain in use. Gas stoves in backyards and balconies will remain in place. Solar panels have been installed on the roofs. Electricity from the housing company’s solar power plant can already be distributed to the residents with the help of credit calculation. Geothermal heat is the heating solution for many homes. Savings are already visible. Sales of electric cars have also just started to decline.

When making current profits, have the electricity companies taken into account that household electricity demand might not return to its former level when prices fall? Not all homes are covered by district heating. Geothermal heat is not a solution for everyone, and the sun doesn’t shine in November. Is it time to think about non-profit electricity production? How would Pienydinvoimala Cooperative sound to the ear of the legislator?

Päivi Salmela

30.35 cents/kWh, Järvenpää

