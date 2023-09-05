Life hacks for the car. Help your fellow Autobloggers!

You would almost forget, but in between all the scorching hot car news from the IAA Frankfurt Munich it is also time for the weekly reader question. After all, it’s Tuesday and that’s the day that damned column usually comes online. If another editor didn’t suddenly decide to make one just like that. Without consultation…

Anyway. So the reader question. I had more than enough time last Sunday night to think of one, because I have the Saab to Spain hunted for a short (working) holiday there. And during that ride at too high speeds I suddenly came up with a lifehack.

By the way, did you know that that old Saab easily reaches 230? And still have a lot left? But I didn’t dare anymore, because of the fear of fines. And then came the idea for the reader question…

Reader question: do you have lifehacks for the car?

I suddenly thought of my own habit, which I could label as a lifehack. I have a habit of putting an envelope with excess cash in the glove compartment before I leave. I use this to pay any fines abroad.

Not in cash, of course, but if I’m back and mail comes in with an urgent request to do some patching up, I’ll compensate that with that money. That I obviously took out of the car, but that aside. And so I don’t feel a thing and I can drive too fast with peace of mind. Holiday feeling, so to speak…

And if I have money left over, I’m going to drink it hard and go back by car. I can easily pay the fine with that … (This is obviously a joke, isn’t it? Never drink behind the wheel, I’m not a jerk)

Anyway. This lifehack might be a bit weird. So here’s an appeal to YOU, dear reader. Do you have any car lifehacks you want to share with us? Half an onion on the dashboard against fogged windows, a spoon in the door for when the engine runs out, fish oil in the windshield wiper fluid for a nice shine… Everything!

Let us know and help your fellow Autobloggers with your wisdom!

