Marko puts Perez in his sights again

It is no mystery that the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko don’t have too much sympathy for Sergio Perez, so much so that he often releases rather scathing comments about his own pilot. Despite his second place in the world championship, with a 49-point lead over Fernando Alonso, who would ensure the Anglo-Austrian team’s one-two drivers for the first time, Marko never hid his doubts about the Mexican.

In three years Perez has collected five successes and twenty-four total podiums, coming out – as expected – in pieces in direct confrontation with Max Verstappen, two-time world champion and well on his way to conquering his third title. Marko had recently explained that “nothing in Formula 1 was 100% certain“, referring to the presence of Perez in the team in 2024, despite an existing contract, only to deny himself a few days later.

Marko would like Norris

To the issuer Servus TVMarko gave a new chapter on ‘compliments’ to Perez: “It’s not constant and it’s not always focused. He has a contract with Red Bull until 2024, while Norris has a deal with McLaren until 2025, unfortunately still long“, commented the former Austrian driver, effectively coming out of the closet on the Woking team’s interest in the Englishman,

Marko then continued: “Norris is definitely a candidate. We had already reached an agreement with Toro Rosso when his manager noticed an option in favor of McLaren. In terms of youth and speed, he would be very suitable for us. Sergio, on the other hand, is already over 30 and expecting his fourth child. He therefore has other interests and we will see what happens next ”. THEThe Red Bull house consultant then concluded: “On the one hand, the steering wheel in our team is one of the most desired, but it is also true that there would be Verstappen as an opponent. He needs a very strong personality and mentality ”.