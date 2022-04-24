Reader opinion The green transition requires value choices

Professors Maria Vaalavuo and Heikki Hiilamo wrote (HS Guest Pen 20.4.) that the green transition must be implemented in a socially sustainable way. They also hoped for a social debate on the ideal of paid work.

This is necessary for the ongoing social security reform. However, an even more important question for a fair green transition is whether everyone should be entitled to the same amount of emissions, regardless of income or wealth.

Depending on the answer, the future social security system will need either a carbon dividend or a personal allowance in parallel. In the latter, citizens would be given the right amount of allowances for climate resilience, either for use or for resale.

Amos Ahola

M.Sc., Helsinki

