Reader opinion Only the most suitable should be assigned to the service

Everyone would be conscripts, regardless of gender.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported on the survey (HS-Gallup 22.1.), which surveyed people’s views on conscription for both sexes. The title of the story talked about compulsory military service. However, such a seemingly small conceptual difference confuses what is being said. Even now, universal conscription for men does not mean that every conscript is ordained, served full, or attends reserve refresher exercises.

The resources of the Defense Forces do not allow the entire age group to be trained for military service. There is also no reason for this if the size of the contingency reserve is not to be significantly increased.

I think a model could be taken of the constitutional duty to defend the country, which affects every citizen but is only realized when ordered separately. It would therefore make the most sense for everyone, regardless of gender, to be conscripted, but only the most suitable to be appointed. In that case, the number of interruptions of service would also be reduced and the level of training requirements could be raised. The reasons for unfitness are a serious social problem that the armed forces cannot solve.

One eligibility criterion could be an individual’s willingness to hire. This should be a high standard of training and assignment for the Defense Forces in the field of service that even the most capable will see service as a desirable option.

Erik Sandström

Captain (Evp.), Master of Military Sciences

Parola, Hattula

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.