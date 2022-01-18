Reader opinion Loneliness weighs on college students

Pandemic situation in the event of deterioration, the carrying capacity of hospitals must be safeguarded. At the same time, it is important to take care of the mental well-being of college students.

I think the social disadvantages of distance learning are currently exponentially greater than the disadvantages of the disease. Many college students, including myself, need rhythm and normal interaction with other people. Many students feel lonely, anxious, and tired of going to a distance school. I believe that safe face-to-face instruction is possible.

A large proportion of students have two vaccinations, which prevents a serious form of the disease. The impact of distance school on students’ mental health and coping should be taken into account in decision-making.

Marja Vuola

Student of Political Science, Turku

