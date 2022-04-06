Reader opinion Labor market support must be doubled

Energy, rising construction and food prices are driving society’s poorest to total bankruptcy. For example, one hundred percent of the disabled have only 650 euros left on labor market support. All the experts in the field have said that it does not even cover basic needs.

The electricity bill would be reimbursed in the form of income support, but it is only granted to one in three. Owning a summer cottage worth already 8,000 euros eliminates the right to income support, and the same often applies to a cheap car, for example.

Why do the goods associated with a normal life deprive a citizen of the right to basic financial security? It is unreasonable to demand that a low-income pain chronicler, for example, spend all his life in the middle of concrete.

The conditions for housing support are also too strict and support is often underestimated. For example, support for a single-family home usually does not exceed EUR 80 per month, which is not enough to heat and maintain even a small cottage.

Maura Ryömä

Master of Philosophy, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.