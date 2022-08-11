The USP Law School (University of São Paulo) was the stage for the reading of 2 pro-democracy manifestos this Thursday (11.Aug.2022). The documents from Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and USP will be read at Largo de São Francisco, in São Paulo.

The 1st event this Thursday morning (Aug 11) was held at the Salão Nobre of the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) to read the letter prepared by Fiesp. The text had 107 signatures from social and economic organizations.

Union leaders and authorities spoke during the act. Although the name of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was not mentioned, he was indirectly criticized during the demonstration.

The letter was read by José Carlos Dias, former Minister of Justice in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso. Before the reading, José Carlos Dias highlighted the “Union of capital and labor” for the defense of democracy.

Read the main manifestations during the act:

Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior — Rector of USP

The opening of the event was held by the rector of USP, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior. The dean stated that even with the advances, society still needs “prevent setbacks”.

“After 200 years of independence from Brazil, we should be thinking about our future, about how to solve serious problems. But we are focused on preventing setbacks.”said.

The dean said that the university is opposed to authoritarianism and highlighted USP’s commitment to democracy. Carlotti Júnior also called for elections “free” and “clean”, in addition to an electoral process without fake news.

“I hope that this mobilization puts us back on the right path, in the discussion of the future of São Paulo and Brazil. democratic rule of law always”concluded the dean.

Arminius Fraga — former president of the Central Bank

The economist said that “there is no other way” for Brazil if not democracy and classified the political situation as “weird”.

“We live today in a world where populist authoritarian threats sometimes scare us. This is an odd situation, but all our energy has to be focused on saving what has been conquered”he declared while reading the letter from Fiesp.

Francisco Canindé — representative of the UGT (General Union of Workers)

Francisco Canindé stated that the manifesto is plural, as it does not define social class, gender and religion. He also defended education, health, housing, decent work, protection and social welfare for the Brazilian people.

“This document is not partisan, but it is also not a note or a letter as someone insinuates”Pegado said in reference to Bolsonaro’s statements about the letter.

Patricia Vanzolini — president of the OAB-SP section

Vanzolini defended the holding of transparent elections and stated that the body will fight for the reaffirmation of democracy in Brazil. He also said that the Brazilian electoral system requires a free press, tolerance, freedom of expression, diversity, respect and trust in justice.

Neca Setubal — president of the Tide Setubal foundation

Neca Setubal said that democracy is an instrument to fight against gender violence against women and against the violence experienced by the LGBTQIA+ community. She also stated that only with a democratic regime, the world will be able to face climate change.

“It is not just the responsibility of governments and public managers. Democracy has to take place in different spheres of society. She is a process. The process that has to be built on a daily basis, in different areas, in schools, universities, churches, universities and in the family, in companies, civil society organizations. It is not an easy task, but it is a task for all Brazilians”said Neca.

Beatriz Santos — member of the Black Coalition for Right

The activist read the manifesto of the Black Coalition for Rights at the event. In her speech, she called for combating racism and defended the anti-racist struggle as part of democracy.

“At this moment, different sectors unite in defense of democracy, against fascism, authoritarianism, for the end of this government [Bolsonaro]it is of paramount importance to consider racism as a central issue”, said Beatriz.

Telma Aparecida Andrade Victor — Secretary of training of CUT SP

THE secretary made an appeal for the fight against hunger. “The current situation, the famine, loss of jobs, people not being able to have a minimum income to support their family. For the return of food already on the table of workers, workers and all families in this country”said Thelma.

After the act in the Sala Nobre, the event began in the Pátio das Arcadas for the reading of the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law”, organized by USP.

The document, released on July 26, was signed by 950,000 people by 1:37 pm this Thursday (Aug 11).

Before reading the letter, the president of the Academic Center XV de Agosto, Manuela Moraes, and the Director of the USP Law School, Celso Campilongo, spoke. The name of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is quoted directly in the activist’s speech.

“Jair Bolsonaro attacks democratic freedoms, not only when he questions the freedom of the polls or when he vociferates in front of institutions”, said Manuela Moraes before reading the letter prepared by USP.

The letter was read by the professor of Law at USP and Faculdade Zumbi do Palmares, Eunice de Jesus Prudente; Professor of Law at USP Maria Paula Dallari Bucci; former STM minister Flávio Flores da Cunha Bierrenbach; and professor and vice-president of the Faculty of Law at USP Ana Elisa Bechara.

MANIFESTS

The act held this Thursday (Aug 11) includes 2 manifestos:

Both defend the Brazilian electoral system. Although they do not name the president by name Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 documents are seen as veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. He has spoken out on more than one occasion to criticize the manifestos – remember what he said below:

July 27, 2022 – “We don’t need any letter to say that we defend our democracy, to say that we comply with the Constitution”;

July 28, 2022 – “You can see that this ‘letter to Brazilians for democracy’ thing is the bankers who are sponsoring it. It’s Pix, which I gave them a whack and also digital banks that we facilitated. We are taking away the monopoly of the banks”;

July 28, 2022 – “Political-electoral note that was unfortunately born there at Fiesp. If I didn’t have the political bias in that note, I would sign it. […] Saying what grade is against is clearly against me… Which is in favor of the thief”;

28.Jul.2022 – mocks pro-democracy manifestos on his Twitter profile;

2.Aug.2022 – “These people who sign this manifesto [da Faculdade de Direito da USP] is a cock-face, without character”;

3.Aug.2022 – “All of you who felt a little bit of what dictatorship is and none of those who sign letters out there manifested at that moment”;

6.aug.2022 – in his WhatsApp groups, he called signatories of the USP letter to “Face Democrats”;

8.Aug.2022 – “tell you [falava a banqueiros] that you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign a letter, I will not sign a letter”.

SIGNATORIES

The manifesto organized by the USP Law School brings together 12 former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), former presidents of the Central Bank, former presidents of the Republic, presidential candidates in the 2022 elections, former ministers, toucans, PT members and artists, such as actress Fernanda Montenegro and presenter Luciano Huck.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), artists released a video in which they read the letter and ask more people to sign the document. Fernanda Montenegro, Marisa Monte, Anitta, Camila Pitanga, Juliette, Fábio Assunção, Lázaro Ramos, Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura, Chico Buarque, among others, participated in the action.

The reading is accompanied by the performance of the National Anthem.

Watch the artists’ video below (5min32s):

O Power 360 also separated into 5 infographics prominent personalities who signed the document from the Faculty of Law of USP. They are separated into: legal practitioners, businessmen, economists, politicians and celebrities.