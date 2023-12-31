New years eveThe New Year was a turbulent one in many places in our country. The police were busy everywhere with vandalism, arson, riots and escorting emergency services. The ME performed in various cities, including Amsterdam, Delft, Rotterdam and Zaandam. A man died after a violent incident in Leek, Groningen. Fireworks caused many victims, for example a 19-year-old man died in Haarlem. In Midwolda, Groningen, several homes and cars were seriously damaged by explosions in a launch facility for heavy illegal fireworks. Read our live blog about New Year's Eve 2023/2024 below.