Pensions revaluation: increases 2024. The figures

As we have had the opportunity to explain several times, with the next payslip pension – to be paid on Wednesday 3 January 2024 – the INPS will provide for each treatment the increase foreseen by the so-called revaluation, i.e. the instrument with which the amounts are adjusted to the cost of living. The website www.money.it writes it very well.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the figures of the increases, but what is often forgotten to specify is that they are gross amounts. After taxes, therefore, you could receive much less than what is indicated.

In this regard, it is interesting to delve deeper into how increases in the revaluation of pensions are taxed, in order to get an idea of ​​how much is actually due.

How the pension revaluation is calculated

The revaluation rate ascertained for 2023 is equal to 5.4%. This percentage applies in full to social security and welfare payments whose amount does not exceed 4 times the minimum payment (value updated in December 2023), while above this threshold reduced percentages are envisaged as recently modified by the 2024 Budget Law.

To calculate the revaluation due, therefore, you must:

check the gross amount of the last pension (the one paid this month) and check which bracket you belong to;

apply the relevant percentage on the entire amount.

In this regard, here is a table that helps clarify.

Check range From TO Equalization index Provisional inflation rate Actual revaluation

Up to four times the minimum treatment—2,271.76 euros100%5.4%5.4%

Over 4 and up to 5 times the minimum treatment2,271.76 euros*2,839.70 euros90%5.4%4.86%

Over 5 and up to 6 times the minimum treatment2,839.70 euros*3,407.64 euros53%5.4%2.862%

Over 6 and up to 8 times the minimum treatment3,407.64 euros*4,453.52 euros47%5.4%2.538%

Over 8 and up to 10 times the minimum treatment4,453.52 euros*5,679.40 euros37%5.4%1.998%

Over 10 times the minimum5,679.40 euros*-22%5.4%1.188%

* For pensions of an amount higher than the threshold limit but in any case lower than this limit increased by the amount of automatic revaluation due for the previous band, the increase in revaluation is attributed up to the aforementioned increased limit.

As anticipated, however, these are gross increases: like the entire pension, in fact, taxes are also applied on the revaluation, both the Irpef and the regional and municipal surcharges. Therefore, only those who are in the no tax area will have a gross increase that coincides with the net one, who among other things will benefit from the full revaluation.

For everyone else, however, increases are taxed and the higher the income, the greater the difference between the gross and net amount.

How revaluation increases are taxed

As anticipated, the increases recognized to those who are in the no tax area are to be considered as if they were net, which in 2024 is still equal to 8,500 euros.

This means that up to a pension of approximately 650 euros, the increases in revaluation – equal to 5.4% of the amount received – can be considered as if they were net.

Let's think of a pension of 500 euros, on which the pensioner will receive an increased allowance of 27 euros (net) starting from January 2024.

Above 8,500 and up to 28,000 euros, however, an Irpef rate of 23% applies (just revised by the 2024 budget law) from which a deduction calculated as follows is subtracted:

700+(1,955-700)* [(28.000-RC*)/(28.000-8.500)]

*Where RC means personal pension income.

Let's therefore take a pension in 2023 equal to 1,500 euros per month – approximately 1,200 euros per month without however counting the regional and municipal surcharges – on which, due to a revaluation of 5.4%, an increase of 81 euros gross is coming.

In 2024, the gross amount thus rises to 1,581 euros, approximately 1,275 euros net (without however considering the municipal and regional surcharges), compared to a net increase of approximately 75 euros also thanks to the Irpef reform: if up until last year a pension of 1,500 euros was taxed partly at 23% and partly at 25%, this year it will all be taxed at 23%.

The table with the net increases

Calculating the net increase could be rather complicated, especially for those who are not particularly familiar with these procedures. In this regard, we have tried to simplify it for you by personally doing some calculations on the net increases in the revaluation expected in January, also applying the regional and municipal surtaxes to the gross amount (we took a pensioner resident in the Municipality of Rome as a reference).

GROSS AMOUNTNET AMOUNTGROSS INCREASE IN REVALUATIONNET INCREASE IN REVALUATION

1,000 euros862 euros+54 euros+33 euros

1,400 euros1,122 euros+ 75 euros+ 50 euros

1,600 euros1,261 euros+ 86 euros+ 55 euros

1,800 euros1,387 euros+ 97 euros+ 64 euros

2,000 euros1,519 euros+ 108 euros+ 72 euros

2,300 euros1,702 euros+111 euros+60 euros

2,500 euros1,813 euros+121 euros+66 euros

2,800 euros1,980 euros+ 136 euros+ 73 euros

