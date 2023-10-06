The tightening of financial conditions continues to take its toll on the robust US labor market, ready to defy all forecasts. Job creation shot up by surprise in September, a month in which 336,000 non-agricultural jobs were created, according to business survey data published this Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate, which is measured by another household survey, stood at 3.8%, the same figure as August. The labor market continues to demonstrate great strength and the United States has had 33 consecutive months of job creation.

Economists expected job creation of 170,000 positions in September, below the 187,000 initially estimated for the month of August. The real figure, therefore, is double what was expected and the most intense job creation since January. But the Bureau of Labor Statistics has also revised the data for July and August sharply upwards. Added 79,000 more jobs created in July, up to 236,000 and 40,000 in August, up to 227,000.

The unemployment rate has remained below 4% since December 2021, a streak not seen since the 1960s. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to appear this Friday to welcome the employment data. He defends the thesis that his economic policy (Bidenomics) is working, although he does not fully convince voters, who are more concerned about prices and interest rates.

The strength of the labor market complicates the fight against inflation. The labor shortage allows workers to push for salary improvements that can compensate for the loss of purchasing power suffered by the sharp price increases of the last two years. The workers’ demands have caused a wave of strikes in different sectors, including those affecting the Big Three automobile companies in Detroit: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (which absorbed Chrysler). The central bank fears that with wage increases inflation will become entrenched. Hourly wages increased 0.2% in September and 4.2% year-over-year.

Investors have become convinced that official interest rates will remain higher for longer, which in turn has caused bond prices to fall, raising long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates. The rising price of money is taking its toll on some sectors that are more sensitive to interest rates, such as residential real estate development, but for now it is not cooling activity as much as the Federal Reserve would like.

Monetary policy is approaching the turning point. The rise in long-term rates additionally tightens financial conditions, so the increase of an additional quarter of a point in official rates that the central bank anticipated for the end of this year is up in the air, but the data from this Friday makes it much more likely. The cost of federal funds is currently at 5.25%-5.5%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is so far achieving a slow soft landing of the economy, that is, reducing inflation without causing a full-blown recession. There are, however, more and more factors that complicate it. The rise in the price of oil will predictably cause a rise in inflation and the rise in long-term rates means that some economists are beginning to project a recession in their scenarios for mid-2024, an election year. The labor market, meanwhile, defies forecasts.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter