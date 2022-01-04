‘Sigrid Kaag uses beautiful words, but those words are becoming less and less valuable’ and ‘A fireworks ban is meaningless without uniform European rules’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Tuesday 4 January. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











New cabinet | Apparently failure doesn’t stop you from moving on

‘Puzzle is laid’ (AD 3-1). A new cabinet will soon be on the platform. It’s about time, because the current cabinet has been resigned since 15 January last year. Collectively resigned because of the allowance affair. That is of course no obstacle to taking part in the next cabinet. In that regard, no genes with these guys. First a certificate of inability and then cheerfully on as if nothing happened. Rutte, Hoekstra, De Jonge, Schouten and Ollongren are not concerned at all. Mrs. Kaag even goes a step further. He has since resigned twice: the first time collectively in January and then again in September following the Afghanistan debacle. This is all unbelievable, isn’t it? Jan de Koning, Spijkenisse.

New Cabinet II | Following the cabinet from the Chamber would have been better

Sigrid Kaag uses beautiful words, but those words are becoming less and less valuable and very unbelievable. She becomes moral leader in the Rutte IV cabinet. Not a pack of butter on her head, but a good pack, unfortunately. Sigrid Kaag would have been a little more credible if she had morally guided Rutte IV from the House of Representatives. Cornelis Keijzer, Ede.

Fireworks | Stop ban as long as there are no European rules

‘Irritation at massive fireworks’ (AD 3-1). Again the fireworks ban was massively ignored? This shows once again that as long as no uniform European rules are made, a fireworks ban is pointless. The Belgian fireworks dealers have sold approximately 40 million fireworks to Dutch people. Dutch traders sold a small part of this category 1 fireworks. The Belgians laugh a lot and in the Netherlands the fireworks industry is being destroyed. So stop the discussion about a permanent ban, as long as there are no European rules.



Board games | Think of the play library, that is much cheaper

‘Board game very popular, the price is rising explosively’ (AD 3-1). As a board member of a toy library, it is very nice to read in the newspaper that people are rediscovering the board games because of the corona pandemic, just like the Lego because of the TV programs. However, the popular games and Lego are very expensive to purchase. That is why I would like to bring to the attention of the toy stores that lend these games, puzzles and also Lego. There is already a subscription to a toy library for less than a third of the price of a game. Some toy stores have strip tickets for a few euros. Playgrounds can be found all over the country, in the larger cities there are even several. Loes Baas, Neighborhood at Duurstede.

Interview Sven Kockelmann | A real top interviewer

“I thought: one day you will hear from me again” (Mezza 31-12). Nice interview with Sven Kockelmann in Mezza. Together with Coen Verbraak, he is the absolute top of interviewers in the Netherlands. No talking machines that prefer to hear themselves talk and often start their questions with ‘I’. But honest professionals. Thanks for this. André Tombrink, Schiedam.

Women in Rutte IV | I hope many critics will take this to themselves

‘Hup for the women of Rutte IV’ (Comment 3-1). What a good commentary from Saskia van Westhreenen in the AD. The finger on the sore spot. And let’s hope that many (male) readers and critics read this. Martin Salij, Bergschenhoek.

Demonstration | Do they also sign a statement against medical aid?

About 10,000 people demonstrate, nice and close to each other, against the corona measures. Nice to see that these people have principles. Do these principles also go so far as to sign a ‘non-treat statement’ that once they are infected with corona, they are not entitled to the overloaded care? Or are those principles not so sacred after all? C. Lamens, Swifterbant.

Newspaper deliverer | Bad food without newspaper

‘Newspaper is on the mat again’ (Letters 3-1). After reading this letter I want to say the following. For the second year in a row my generous tip was ready for the punctual delivery person from the AD. So for the second time I can’t thank him personally. He did not come for the second year. If I don’t have the AD in my mailbox at breakfast in the morning, my day is ruined. For me that means riding a bike and getting a newspaper at Jumbo. Breakfast does not taste without it. It’s that bad. If my dear loyal delivery guy still comes by: I’d love to. Anthony Derix, Bleiswijk.



