Monday, May 22, 2023, 4:44 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Orihuela tomorrow suspends classes in schools and sports activities in municipal facilities due to the orange alert for strong storms issued by the Emergency Coordination Center of the Generalitat. A Dana formed in the Gulf of Cádiz will cross a good part of the southeast of the peninsula, leaving locally intense showers and, in some points, even records of more than 80 millimeters per square meter are expected.

To prevent possible episodes of flooding and risk due to the strong winds and electrical equipment that is expected, the City Council has decided to decree this stoppage in the activity in the classrooms, sports facilities and outdoor activities and, if there are no incidents, resume it on Wednesday when the weather situation improves.

The City Council will notify the Plenary of the decision at the next ordinary meeting. It has also communicated the decree to the Local Police, Emergencies, Civil Protection, the Departments of Sports, Markets, Festivities and Education, as well as the municipal educational services and the directors of the affected educational centers.