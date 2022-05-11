The new Razer Viper 2 Pro has been officially announced and is ready to win the hearts of gamers with its ultra-light weight and the new Focus Pro 30K optical sensor that promises excellent performance also suitable for the export sector.

Chris Mitchell, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division, said: “We carefully weighed every ounce of the Viper V2 Pro to ensure the lower weight didn’t compromise other features. Here we are not content with simply reducing grams. Esports professionals and the community of mouse enthusiasts have played a significant role in the development of the Viper V2 Pro, offering their own feedback, from improvements to the switches or sensor to the optimization of the side button protrusions.“.

Also interesting is the statement of a professional Valorant player, Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen, who plays for PoTic Gaming: “I think this mouse was made for me. The shape and weight are perfect in my hand, it feels like a natural extension of my body. It’s unique“.

The Razer Viper 2 Pro takes advantage of the new Focus Pro 30K sensor

With the Viper V2 Pro, Razer’s new Focus Pro 30K optical sensor is also unveiled, able to guarantee a 99.8% full resolution accuracy. Equipped with AI-based features like Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off it delivers maximum performance at the highest levels of play. The Asymmetric Cut-off has been enhanced to support up to 26 granular levels of height adjustment compared to 3 in the previous version. This wider range of customization allows you to set a lift and landing distance that best suits your play style of play.

With a more tactile feel and even longer click duration, the Viper V2 Pro features the new Razer Optical Mouse Gen-3 switch which absolutely avoid double click and debounce delay problems. They also guarantee a lifecycle of up to 90 million clicks, increasing that of the previous generation by 25%.

As for availability and price, Razer Viper 2 Pro is launched with a list price of € 159.99 and you can find it on the store Razer and from authorized dealers (you can also find it on Amazon).