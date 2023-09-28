The UAE Climate Action Alliance, led by the Emirates Nature-WWF, held the inaugural meeting of its Advisory Committee, which consists of distinguished leadership figures, with the aim of driving the rapid growth of the Alliance and increasing its real impact, to ensure a strong legacy of local climate action beyond COP28.

Chaired by Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, High-level United Nations Ambassador to COP28 and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and with the guidance of experts from various non-governmental bodies, the coalition seeks to advance the ambitions of the climate neutrality strategy in the United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the objectives of the Convention. Paris and the Marrakesh Partnership for Global Climate Action, which calls for enhanced cooperation between governments and non-governmental actors.

The appointment of Her Excellency Razan Al-Mubarak as President of the Alliance gave the Alliance the opportunity to benefit from her extensive experience in dealing with non-governmental agencies to accelerate the process of reducing carbon emissions at the local level, as part of the global campaign “Race to Zero” – which is supervised by high-level envoys from the United Nations. , in which the coalition participates as an accelerator.

Her Excellency Razan Al-Mubarak commented: “The power of the ‘bottom-up’ approach cannot be underestimated. The role of non-governmental actors is important in inspiring local community action in the field of climate change, which is essential to achieving a climate-neutral future.” She added: “By increasing actions at the non-governmental level, the coalition is contributing to strengthening its ambitious role necessary to give confidence to all stakeholders to raise their ambitions so that we move closer to a 1.5 degree world.”

The UAE Climate Action Alliance Advisory Committee supports this vision by providing strategic and technical advice based on the leadership experience of committee members in different sectors.

Members of the Advisory Committee include: Laila Abdul Latif, Director General of the Emirates Nature-WWF, Her Excellency Dr. Nawal Al Hosani, Assistant Professor for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of HSBC Bank in the UAE, and Dr. Nasser Al Saeedi, Chair of the Clean Energy Business Council, Dr. Leila Hoteit, Senior Partner and Managing Partner of Boston Consulting Group, and Dr. Fadi Al-Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah.

Laila Mustafa Abdel Latif, Director General of the Emirates Nature-WWF, also commented: “By working together, we are stronger, faster and more capable of achieving greater national impact for the transition to a low-carbon economy.” She added: “The number of members of the Emirates Climate Action Alliance has increased from 8 It reached 42 members in the eight months that have passed since its launch, which reflects a wonderful willingness among local non-governmental bodies to work in supporting the UAE’s goals towards achieving climate neutrality. We invite more companies and organizations to join the Alliance as members or advisors, to increase momentum towards achieving our shared goals on climate change.”

Entities that recently joined the alliance include: Parma Automotive, Cleveland American Clinics in Abu Dhabi, Higher Colleges of Technology, Lafarge Emirates (a member of the Holkim Group), Landmark Group, Live Nation Middle East, and RNZ Group.

The UAE Climate Action Alliance also launched a new partnership with the Global Impact UAE network to strengthen collaboration with other organizations in the coming year, with a focus on working to further reduce emissions in the country.

Promoting climate action and collaborative work in the UAE

Coordinated by the Emirates Nature-WWF, and funded by founding donor HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, the UAE Climate Action Alliance is part of the Global Climate Action Alliance network, alongside a number of other leading climate action organisations. The technical expertise of technical partners such as the Clean Energy Business Council and Boston Economic Consulting Group contributes to the alliance’s comprehensive approach. The UAE Climate Action Coalition has received the recognition and support of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Since its establishment during COP27, the Alliance has supported its members in their journey towards reducing carbon emissions, by providing tools, raising awareness and building capacities that increase their readiness to set honest, clear and measurable goals in their journey towards achieving climate neutrality. The coalition also took steps to enhance cooperative work and promote a political environment that facilitates the process of reducing emissions at the economic sector level, by holding regular meetings of its members at major climate events and ensuring the presence of “one common voice.”

Five webinars and four workshops were organized on priority topics identified by members earlier this year, including the Climate Impact Emissions Protocol, carbon accounting, Scope III emissions and change management.

In response to local requirements, the UAE Climate Action Alliance has developed two digital platforms, one of which is free, to provide the support organizations need in establishing and monitoring their emissions until 2030.

Additional initiatives and action programs will be announced in the coming months, during MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh and at COP 28 in Dubai.

To learn more about the UAE Climate Action Alliance or to join the coalition, please visit https://www.uaca.ae/