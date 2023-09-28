The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company announced the initiative Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum : from September 28, 2023 to January 7, 2024, Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax and many other Pokémon will be inside the museum in a completely new guise. Inside the museum and online, themed activities will also be available “aimed at discovering and understanding the works of Vincent Van Gogh to young budding artists.”

Starry Night in Kanto

Pikachu and Van Gogh, a possible friendship?

The idea is to attract young people to the museum using Pokémon, so that they can discover the works of the Dutch painter. The press release also underlines an alleged link between the artist and Pokémon: “Vincent van Gogh’s works and the Pokémon world share a special bond with Japanese art and culture. Japanese prints had a very profound impact on Van Gogh’s art and his worldview. In a letter to his brother Theo, dated September 1888, Van Gogh wrote: “And it would not be possible to study Japanese art, I think, without becoming much more serene and happy. It makes us return to nature, despite our education and our work in a world of conventions.” Furthermore, Van Gogh and Ash Ketchum both wear hats, we add.

The general director of the Van Gogh Museum, Emilie Gordenkeremphasized: “This collaboration will allow the next generation to learn about the art and story of Vincent van Gogh in a whole new way. The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International have drawn on many years of educational practice to create a special experience for the children, their guardians and, we hope, many others at the Van Gogh Museum.”

There collaboration between the museum and Pokémon is expressed in a series of installations and initiatives, accessible with the standard museum ticket:

Exhibition “Pokémon at the Van Gogh Museum” (permanent collection, floor 1) – Some works by Vincent Van Gogh were used as inspiration for the artists of The Pokémon Company, who created six themed paintings, including: “Pikachu in a work inspired by the Self-Portrait with Gray Felt Hat (1887), Sunflora Hidden in a Variation of the Famous Painting Sunflowers (1889) and Snorlax and Munchlax Relaxing in a Bedroom-inspired Creation (1888).

“A Pokémon Adventure” activity (ages 6 and up, booklets distributed in the atrium) – a booklet that will serve as a guide to the works on display that inspired the artists of The Pokémon Company. Whoever delivers the completed booklet will receive a special “Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum” promotional card in exchange (available in English and while supplies last).

Online educational materials Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum: Van Gogh at School (education level: elementary and middle schools) – Starting from the collaboration with Pokémon, educational material was created aimed at helping students discover the link between Van Gogh and Japan.

Video guide on how to draw Pikachu (Rietveldgebouw 0) – Inside the museum, a guided video activity (in English and Dutch) will be available that will teach visitors how to draw the famous Pokémon Pikachu and encourage them to try.

Some exclusive products, manufactured for the collaboration, were also put on sale in the Van Gogh Museum shop.

Mathieu Galantethe director of licensing of The Pokémon Company International, said: “We are always looking for fantastic partners with whom to create unique and joyful experiences for Pokémon fans, and this is exactly what we found working with the Museum Van Gogh. There is a deep connection between the inspiration that led to the creation of Pokémon and that behind some of Van Gogh’s most famous works. With this collaboration, we sincerely hope to see children discover the world of art and immerse themselves in it through the incredible works of Van Gogh and Pokémon.”