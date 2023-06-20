The data is compelling: they show that, in the current counteroffensive in the Zaporizhia (south) and Donetsk (east) regions, the Ukrainian army is gaining ground at an infinitely lower level than in the operation carried out in September in Kharkov (northeast). This means, as recognized by the Ukrainian government itself, that the Russian invaders have withstood the thrust of the local troops, who continue to hardly advance after the first two weeks of military operation. The Kremlin military, according to kyiv, concentrates the bulk of its forces in the east, while maintaining its long-distance attacks against points throughout the country. In the early hours of Tuesday, the missiles and drone bombs reached kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhia, although they did not cause fatalities.

“The enemy launched all its forces to stop the offensive,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed on Tuesday. “He will not give up easily and we must prepare ourselves for the fact that it will be a tough battle. Exactly what is happening now, ”she added in comments made on national television. In any case, Ella Maliar defends the role of the Ukrainian military, she implies that events are not taking place in an extraordinary way and assures that her army has yet to deliver the big blow. “In some areas, our fighters are advancing: in others, they are defending their positions and resisting the intense attacks of the occupiers. We have not lost positions. We have only released them. They only have losses”, commented the president, Volodímir Zelenski, in his speech on Monday.

Without paying attention to the information that reaches them from the highest levels of the Government, a group of a dozen uniformed men attended a training session at noon on Tuesday. At a shooting range on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhia, a colleague was teaching them how to shoot with a new weapon for them, a grenade launcher. A drone monitored the area to avoid the presence of cows or shepherds around while, one by one, they went to shoot.

Aware of the scarce land recovered from the invaders, Maliar stated that “it is not necessary to measure the result of the work of the defense forces exclusively by settlements and kilometers covered, because there are many more criteria for the effectiveness of military operations.” Furthermore, in his speech, he defended the role that his men are playing: “The ongoing operation has several tasks and the military is carrying out these tasks. They move like they were supposed to move. And the biggest blow is yet to come.

However, there are fronts such as Kupiansk (Kharkov region) and Liman (Donetsk) in which “the enemy advances and we are on the defensive,” acknowledges the deputy minister.

After the first week of the September counter-offensive in the northern Kharkov region, the deputy minister reported that they had managed to win 3,800 square kilometers in that region alone. Now, after two weeks of campaigning in Zaporizhia and Donetsk, Maliar announced on Monday that the total of what they have reconquered amounts to 113. It is true that the current counteroffensive has been announced for months by Ukraine and that has allowed Russia to fortify its positions. . A dense network of trenches, barbed wire, obstacles against tanks and armored vehicles, and minefields await the Ukrainians in their advance for hundreds of kilometers.

“Despite the fact that our troops are advancing at various points in the south, the enemy concentrates a large part of his efforts in the east and continues to advance there because, for the enemy, the main direction of attack is there, because the aggressor does not abandon the objective to get to [controlar] the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions”, added the deputy minister, in charge of announcing the results of the counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, Russia maintains its bombardments for different regions of Ukraine more or less far from the battle fronts. In the early hours of Tuesday, it launched an air strike with drone bombs and missiles on several cities, including Kiev (the capital), Lviv (in the west, near the Polish border) and Zaporizhia (south). The Ukrainian military said it had managed to shoot down 28 Iranian-made Shahed model drones out of 30 launched. One of them hit “critical infrastructure” facilities that the authorities did not detail.

In Zaporizhia the alarms also sounded during the early hours of the morning, as in a good part of the country. After twelve o’clock at night, several important detonations were heard, as EL PAÍS was able to verify. The military administration reported an attack with at least seven S-300 missiles. Local anti-aircraft defenses also shot down three drones in the southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv province. In this same region is located the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has remained in the hands of the occupiers since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. Those facilities are believed to have been mined by the Russian military, he said. on state television on Tuesday the top head of military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov.

In the Kherson region, one person died after an attack on a crew that was cleaning one of the areas affected by the floods after the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam, reported President Zelensky’s entourage. For its part, Russia denounced a Ukrainian drone attack against the city of Nova Kajovka, occupied by Kremlin forces, resulting in three people being injured, according to the official TASS news agency.

