The official Rayman board gameone of the most beloved mascots of the PS1 and PS2 era, which has been missing from the videogame market for over 10 years now, has officially shown itself with its first trailer.

In this short teaser trailer we learn, in a rather summary way, the contents of the game’s package: we have some tokens that depict not only Rayman, but also the other characters we can control in the Legends and Origins chapters and, in addition, a large quantity of cards and a series of maps for an experience that aims to be for the whole family.

This is an ongoing project the trend, so far successful, traced by board games inspired by video games: the latest release in this category is the game dedicated to the Tomb Raider narrative universe.

Another novelty presented in the trailer, and present in the official website of the projectregard Kickstarter Campaign Starts: the dance will officially open on September 17, as also attested by the game’s Kickstarter page, already set up.

READ ALSO Overwatch 2 Could Return to 6v6: Is Marvel Rivals to Blame?

We still don’t have a clear idea of ​​the launch period planned for the finished product: the fact is that, to the great joy of fans of the series, Rayman once again proves to be a marginal project, yes, but not dead.

The board game, Developed by FLYOS in collaboration with Ubisoftaims to be a launch pad for the future of the platform series? Probably, so we can’t help but keep an eye on its promising development.