One of the most iconic horror movie sets is officially on the market for the first time in 45 years. The Freeling family home, made famous by the 1982 classic Poltergeist, is up for sale, and the interior has been preserved to look exactly as it did in the film. Lauren Murdock of Equity Union real estate firm announced the availability of the property on Wednesday, confirming that the original owners have agreed to sell for $1.175 million.

According to the listing description, “the formal dining room leads to the famous kitchen that fans of the film will love to see in its original state.” The home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and offers over 2,300 square feet of living space on a 16,000-square-foot lot. The home, now a part of cinematic history, is a unique piece for anyone looking to own a place that has left an indelible mark on the collective imagination of horror cinema.

The film, directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, has always had a special connection to the house. Spielberg, who loved the look of the home from the beginning of production, played a key role in choosing the location. “Steven loved the house because it was at the end of the road,” Jeff Spencer, the film’s production designer, recalled in 2015. “It was a two-story mock Tudor, typical of the San Fernando Valley, and it fit in perfectly with everything. He liked to shoot in normal residential areas.”