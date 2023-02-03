Next Sunday, February 5, striped receives to Toluca in it BBVA Bancomer Stadium for Day 5 of the Closing Tournament 2023, of the MX Leaguewith the intention of continuing among the first places in the table.
Monterey comes from coming back from 1-2 to Puebla in it Cuauhtemoc Stadium, with which, it remains in second place in the classification with nine units. The Argentinian Frederick Mancuello took advantage of an error by the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andrada to overtake The Strip, but alfonso gonzalezset pieces, and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre they did the somersault.
On the other hand, the Red Devils they equalized without annotations against Lion in it Nemesio Diez Stadium, even when the rival was left with two fewer men. In addition to this, this Wednesday he played his match pending Date 1 against Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium, equalizing in the same way 0-0. Those led by Ignacio Ambriz They are ninth in the table with six points.
Date: Sunday, February 5
Location: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: BBVA Bancomer
Schedule: 7:10 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:10 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:10 p.m. (Eastern US time).
Referee: Victor Caceres
Channel: Fox Sports
Online streaming: https://play.foxsports.com.mx/
STRIPED: 3 wins
TOLUCA: 0 wins
TIES: 2 draws
STRIPED: GGGPP
TOLUCA: EEGEP
After more than six years in the royal coat, alfonso gonzalez He commented that wearing the team’s shirt is quite a commitment, apart from he assured that he felt full, hoping to add the three points when playing at home.
“I really enjoy being in this institution. It is a very big commitment and responsibility to wear the Rayados shirt and always try to do it with great pride and responsibility. Always give my best. I feel full, I want to continue growing with the team and hopefully it can be reflected with titles. He had time not to score and apart from that he helped us win. I know that I have to keep improving, working, looking for my best version and helping the team from where I have to. I remain focused on improving and being able to help the team. We have come on a very good run, working in a very good way, with a lot of harmony. Now it’s our turn at home and we’re going to look for the three points”Ponchito said.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF STRIPES
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz (C), Luis Romo, German Berterame, Alfonso Gonzalez
Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori
Banking: Luis Cárdenas, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Duván Vergara, Maxi Meza, Iván Tona, Sergio Villarreal, Sebastián Vegas, Luis Sánchez, Ali Avila.
After the draw against Atlasthe technician Nacho Ambriz was questioned about his chances of reaching the bench of the Mexican teamensuring that no one has spoken with him to take the position, so he is only focused on the scarlet team, apart from regretting the previous muscular discomfort suffered by the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezthe brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo Y Carlos Orrantiawhich left them out of the match.
“I know the commitment there is with Toluca. Every week I prepare the team to win, there are times when we are not there, I did not imagine that I would lose Carlos and Camilo. Today there is a good game, but hey, if you are distracted, no. I haven’t talked to anyone, I’m calm. The name is taken by you for a selection site, but the truth is that I am very calm ”indicated.
“Not winning always means that the team is not doing well, it makes it seem like they are not doing a good job. Today Carlos and Sanvezzo did not come due to injury. We play differently, you say it well, we have scoring chances, we don’t materialize them. Later, the team makes an effort, puts its claws in, but it is not reaching us. Worrying that you have three tied games, in two you have not scored a goal. We have to keep working and prepare for Sunday’s game against Monterrey, which will be difficult.”he added.
POSSIBLE LINEUP OF TOLUCA
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Andrés Mosquera, Bryan Angulo, and Brian García.
Midfielders: Claudio Baeza (C), Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Maximiliano Araújo
Forwards: Leo Fernandez, Edgar Lopez
Banking: Jesús Venegas, Fernando Navarro, Everardo López, Isaías Violante, Luis García, Arturo del Campo, Alan Rodríguez, Jorge Torres Nilo, Haret Ortega, Juan Gamboa
It seems that striped he has taken the measure well Toluca, which for now has two consecutive draws. If the scarlets don’t get their strikers back by Sunday, things will be even more difficult, so it doesn’t sound unreasonable to see the royals win at home.
Forecast: Rayados 2-0 Toluca
