Apple he announced declining revenue during thelast quarterthe one that ended on December 31, 2022, which marked a -5% on an annual basis linked to the availability problems of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max at launch last November.

In our review of the iPhone 14 Pro we highlighted the many advantages and new features of this terminal, which effectively stands as the best expression of the technologies of the Cupertino house, albeit at an even higher price than usual.

However, it was not this factor that determined the drop in revenues, which in the case of the iPhone showed -8% on an annual basis, but rather the product availabilitywhich in the first few weeks was actually problematic and often required long waiting times for delivery.

Another division that went badly in the last quarter is that of Mac: Apple had foreseen a significant drop, and in fact here revenues fell by 29% but the reasons are quite clear, namely a change in the traditional timing of the presentation and launch of the new line-up.

On the other hand, it went very well for the family of the iPadswhich thanks to the arrival of the latest models and their evident commercial success has seen a 30% year-on-year increase, while wearables revenue has dropped by 8%.

“We achieved an important milestone during the quarter ended December 2022 and are thrilled to announce that we have over two billion active devices as part of our growing installed base,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said, adding a decidedly positive note to the reports.