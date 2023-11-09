On the night of Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at exactly 8:00 p.m., Striped received a visit from Santos Laguna, in the pending duel on matchday number ten for the Apertura 2023 tournament. Monterrey arrived third overall, already classified, while Santos Laguna He was looking for a triumph that would ensure his place within the play-in.
With goals from Maxi Meza, Germán Berterame, who returned to the fields as he left: in a big way, and a little more from the boy César Garza, the regiomonatos took the 3-0 victory against a Santos Laguna that will reach the last date looking askance at others to classify.
Rayados’ numbers, at the end of the tournament, are incredible. After falling 3-0 against América, not only have they not lost, but they have added three in each of their games.
They beat Necaxa 3-0, at BBVA, then they went to the beautiful airosa and won 2-0; They returned home and scored three against Torreón’s team. Now it will be their turn to visit the White Roosters of Querétaro in Corregidora, knowing that a victory would establish them as the second best team in the Mexican championship (only below América), in a tournament plagued by injuries.
With young and consecrated people; Playing well and erratic from time to time, those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz have done well with the victory in this tournament. Will they be given the long-awaited championship?
