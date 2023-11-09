‘Dad in Trouble’ showed in its 12th episode one of the most uncomfortable moments for Jorge Arrarte: He was not well received at the Matías family celebration. This character from the novel Latina, interpreted by Nico Ponce, He closed the door in Jorge Arrarte’s face for arriving empty-handed after asking for his mother when he went outside his house.

This happened after Matías had Juliet to his house and leave Jorge Arrarte outside. Things got very tense in Latina’s novel, which has been a sensation since its first chapter. As we can remember, the story of Martín Seminario also has a certain relationship with Julieta, who in the last episodes has been seen very close to the sailor.

