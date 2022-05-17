Vincent Janssen will not continue in Monterrey. This is an open secret. The performance of the Dutch striker has not been as expected and this summer he could leave the albiazul team. After the failure experienced in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, the Monterrey board is already looking for reinforcements to strengthen its squad for the next tournament. According to the most recent reports, Rayados is looking for Jonathan Rodríguez, a former Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul player.
The reporter Diego Armando Medina, from the TUDN network, pointed out that Monterrey is looking to ‘repatriate’ the Uruguayan striker, who is not getting minutes at Al Nassr in the first division of Saudi Arabia. ‘Cabecita’, according to this information, would be willing to return to Liga MX, since he seeks to enter Diego Alonso’s squad list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The 28-year-old player left the Cruz Azul ranks in January 2022. In his farewell, the Uruguayan stated that he had already completed his cycle with the Celeste Machine and that, together with his family, he made the decision to play in Saudi Arabia .
“I sincerely approached the board to make them feel that I had completed a cycle in the club and wanted to leave. Obviously it was very difficult for me to make this decision because the truth was that I was very happy at the club, I felt very good, very loved by the people. and the truth is that I am very grateful to them for this opportunity that they are giving me,” Rodríguez said in his farewell to Cruz Azul.
A few months after his departure to Arab soccer, the Uruguayan striker would have the possibility of returning to Mexico, now to represent the colors of Monterrey. Víctor Manuel Vucetich would win against a great player, with a lot of experience in the league, to strengthen an attack that has shown itself to be lacking in forcefulness or creativity.
Rodríguez, for his part, would gain regularity with the royals and could aspire to be part of the Uruguay World Cup team.
