SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The country’s largest healthcare company, Hapvida, expects to be able to recover its margins starting this quarter, with plan readjustments and a return to operations at more normalized levels of costs, after a reduction in Covid-19 cases. and flu that impacted the group at the beginning of the year, said executives on Tuesday.

The company, created in mid-February from the merger of Hapvida and Intermédica, saw loss ratios rise in the first quarter from a year earlier, something that should be reversed in the coming months, said co-president Irlau Machado Filho in a conference call. with analysts.

“Due to the complete decrease in Covid-19 and Influenza, I am confident that the second quarter will have a much more interesting performance”, stated Machado Filho.

Hapvida’s shares were the negative highlight of the Ibovespa this Tuesday, plummeting 16.8% at 1:12 pm, while the index showed a gain of 0.5%.

In addition to the reduction in the number of cases of the pandemic, the executive also stated that the company “expects relevant increases in pricing so that we can return to more rational levels”. He cited the market estimate that the National Complementary Health Agency (ANS) will soon authorize readjustment of at least 15% in individual health plans.

This is important for the former Hapvida’s business, said the group’s co-president, Jorge Fontoura Koren de Lima. According to him, more than 30% of the revenue of this vertical is linked to individual plans.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, Machado Filho stated that the company is in discussions with 20 potential purchase targets in Brazil, including assets that will allow the group a greater level of verticalization of services.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)