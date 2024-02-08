The start of 2024 has brought good things for the Monterrey Soccer Club. And although they did not manage to sign the players they had as a priority, such as Harold Preciado and Rodrigo Villagra, who arrived: 'Corcho' Rodríguez and Brandon Vázquez have adapted very well.
Monterrey remains at the top of the general standings, with three games won and two drawn. They beat Comunicaciones of Guatemala 4-1 last Tuesday, so they have a foot and a half in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Next Saturday, February 10, at 9:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will receive the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca: current leaders of the Mexican championship, for the duel corresponding to matchday number six of the Clausura 2024 tournament .
Monterrey has two wins in a row over the Pachuca Tuzos. The last time that the people from Hidalgo beat the northerners was in the group stage of the Apertura 2022 tournament, by a score of 6-2.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Víctor Guzmán, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Omar Govea, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Maxi Meza, Germán Berterame, Brandon Vázquez
Until now, the only confirmed absence from the Monterrey Football Club is that of Axel Grijalva, who has not yet recovered from his torn external knee ligament.
It is worth remembering that important elements of the first team such as Esteban Andrada and Maximiliano Meza have already received four yellow cards at the start of the campaign, so if they see a yellow card in Saturday's duel against Pachuca, they would be missing the game. corresponding to day number seven.
#Rayados #Monterrey #injured #suspended #Pachuca #Clausura
Leave a Reply