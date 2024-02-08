One summer, long ago in London, we used to gasp with laughter or get tired of laughing because of the pranks we played on each other. There were nothing to occupy or entertain us like the smart phone, which became our closest friend and assistant. It could connect you to the world, and at the same time separate you from the world. That distant summer, before mobile phones of all kinds, old and new, were at hand, we relied on the hotel’s telephones and switchboards. We gathered with friends coming from the capitals of Europe. It is common knowledge that anyone who has not summered in London, and has not tasted its secrets and humidity, does not know summer or its good news. The important thing is that we had a friend who had a “Bangkok job,” so we asked him to try London once, and he would not regret it, especially since we are a group that has a lot in common, and little that separates us. The friend complied, even though we knew in advance what he would say the first time he set foot in the foggy capital: “Oh, brother. London is expensive, where is Phuket and Pattaya, where is that grouper that they offer you? It's worth it, otherwise the fat poster, frankly like Bangkok, you don't get the one that nudges you, and the one that serves you, and it's all a few “baht”, which is not worth ten dirhams. London… the price of a taxi. What he reveals to him is that he opens the meter with ten rupees.”

After that infallible sermon that he will deliver to our ears whenever he has time, he may swear to divorce London, and he will be full of reasons and nuisances that will make her a miserable old woman, like the witches of children’s bedtime stories.

What is important is the honor of our friend, and given the difference in time between the end of the world of the West and the end of the world of the East, and the disturbed hours of sleep, we let him sleep enough, and we left him the address of the “Sea Horses” café and bar, and we told him: We will meet him there at six o’clock, and that he should not enter before us, because it is a place Respectable, and requires advance reservations. This was a joke with which we greeted our new London summer guest, especially since he is a person with a “joke on his face” and is not devoid of anecdotes that roll off his tongue without artificiality.

Before the appointment, we arrived, hiding, looking at the door of the café or bar from afar, and then our friend was ahead of us, spending time combing his sidewalk, and when we slowed down, he stood against the wall, placing one leg on the wall, and another man leaning on it, and he lit his cigarette, and that was the scene that we were waiting for, especially since it was He has a Bedouin handsomeness, which brings him closer to being an almost famous Italian actor, if only he had taken a little care of his clothes, and instead of those shirts from the central market, he had worn flimsy linen clothes, suitable for summer. Passers-by and some of the bar-goers kept examining him, and some of them were standing next to him, interested in talking to him, and when They see “his pacing and the fluttering of his eyes.” They look at him with a strange look, and they enter the bar, and perhaps someone looked at him from afar with that blurry look. Our friend kept looking at his watch, and began to feel embarrassed, especially when he did not see a woman – who is the center of his soul – passing from that sidewalk, and that those entering the bar suggested The motorcycle riders, with their black leather clothes, tattoos, and earrings that do not befit the sound masculine singular, fidgeted, and we could almost hear his cursing and curses directed at us… and we will continue tomorrow.