Mexico City.- Nicolas Sanchez, former Argentine player and current Technical Assistant of Stripedexhibited Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino after the occurrence first leg of the 4th Final of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Inter Miami CF.

In an audio that he shared in his environment and later became public, Nico Sanchez made it known that Lionel Messi tried to seek a lawsuit after complaining to the referee Walter López.

After the diffusion of the audio, the TUDN journalist, David Faitelsoncharged against him ex-footballer to go to where the members of the group were Inter Miami C.F. when things were not in a good state.

He even criticized that Nicolas Sanchez He went out to complain to the leaders of the Concacaf for such a situation, for which he blames the before central defense of the incident with Leo Messi in it Chase Stadium.

Message from David Faitelson

Twitter David Faitelson

«Messi wanted to hit Nico Sanchez… He former footballer de Rayados went to provoke while the Inter coach and the Argentine star They were “hot.” Nico He had nothing to do there, much less complain, at that moment, to the leaders of Concacaf… Nico Sanchez was responsible for incident. In my neighborhood, they call them “nosies”… », he published in 'X'.

Nicolas Sanchez He apologized to theTata' Martino after the revelation of the audio that he first sent to his inner circle and later went viral on the social networks.

Nicolás Sánchez playing for Rayados

jam media

«I am using this medium so that it is understood that those words come out of my mouth and to take charge, I made the audio, locker rooms, just as I detail in this Audioit's a Audio that I sent to my inner circle, to my closest circle, to my private environment, but far from getting angry with them, it was my mistake. It had never happened to me and well, it will serve as a lesson for me for later,” he said.

«I understand that when this audio is made public, many people may feel offended or touched, I understand that the coach of the Inter, Gerardo Martinois a person whom I do not know and to whom I referred in a disrespectful way, so I offer my apologies, but hey, I hope you can understand me, I am as Argentine as all of them and I will always defend my clubso everything is already explained precisely in the audio that was released and I'm not here to show my face and take charge.'

