The 12th edition of the “Escena Mazatlán 2023” Theater Festival opened on Monday, September 25 with the conference “Character and Personality, Rumbos del Triunfo”, given by maestro Raúl Quintanilla, at the Angela Peralta theater.Master Ramón Gómez Polo, coordinator of the Theater area of ​​the Municipal Arts Center, when welcoming the public and the guest speaker, highlighted that for Culture it is a great honor and pleasure to have the participation of his great friend, teacher and mentor, maestro Raúl Quintanilla.

The conference

The conference was a tour of concepts applied to chapters and life experiences, but also an exhibition of definitions and quotes from literary works to build and exemplify the importance of character and personality in the individuality of each being. Personality is the ability to manage other people’s emotions; It makes us understand the problems and find solutions, he assured. Maestro Quintanilla pointed out the vital importance of talking and privileged the use of words as a source of expression of ideas and stories; He criticized the lack of taste for reading today due to the excessive taste for the visual, he praised history, because the story is heard and told.

Reflection

After a little more than an hour of conversation that included moments of humor, reflection and presentation about life, everyday life and the past, Maestro Quintanilla gave time for the audience to ask him questions, which included gratitude. and the memories that are recorded in the memory of some, beyond questions, stories were told and stories were heard, in which the Quintanillas are part of some of them, the conversation at some moments was a counseling in which the consulted again your home with at least two more reasons to continue searching for the element of happiness in your life, character and personality.