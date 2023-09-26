Yarita Lizeth is generating various positions in her latest video shared on her account. TikTok, since the ‘Chinita del Amor’ was in favor of the Bolivian composer Willy Rojas. The latter recently publicly denounced the Puno singer Edson Morales and demanded that he not sing his songs again. Practically, the war over the songs ‘Corta venas’ and ‘Mis horns’ It began a week ago, when Rojas gave a harsh ultimatum to Morales.

What did Yarita Lizeth say?

Yarita Lizeth spoke out and showed her position in favor of Rojas. She highlighted that the Bolivian composer has a variety of “very beautiful and sentimental” songs. And the artist from Puno is in one of his best moments and the song ‘Corta venas’, by Willy Rojasis an essential piece of music in his concerts.

“I value his work a lot, I respect it. I love his interpretation. May he move forward with more strength. He has more to offer, things happen for a reason,” she said.

After that, many users commented on the singer’s clip and recommended that she better stay away from said controversy. And currently the discussion on the topics ‘Cut veins’ and ‘My horns’ still continue to generate responses and statements from both parties.

Recently, Willy Rojas made a public clarification and announced that Edson Morales’ performances with said songs will be removed from digital platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and Tiktok.

How was the war caused by the songs ‘Corta venas’ and ‘Mis horns’?

Everything became public when Willy Rojas announced that it withdrew authorization for southern music singer Edson Morales to perform his songs again. In this video, the composer demanded respect from him and called him “authoritarian.” “You are prohibited from performing my songs ‘Corta venas’ and the song ‘Mis horns’,” he explained.

Controversy. Willy Rojas spoke strongly about Edson Morales. Photo: composition LR/Willy Rojas/Edson Morales

Edson Morales’ response was immediate. He alleged that he had a financial agreement with the Bolivian composer and stated that he will not perform both controversial songs again.