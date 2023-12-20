Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to dazzle the world once again as it seeks to set two new Guinness World Records by organizing a stunning fireworks display on New Year's Eve with amazing musical beats and unprecedented techniques. This amazing display will continue for 8 minutes along the 4.5 km stretch of the waterfront extending between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, adding a wonderful atmosphere to New Year’s celebrations. The New Year’s display is scheduled to include a wonderful combination of floating fireworks, and amazing visual paintings of drones. A pilot using LED lights, and fireworks whose movement is in sync with musical pieces specially designed for this event. Fireworks and drones will light up the emirate's skies in a stunning display inspired by the natural wonders and terrain of Ras Al Khaimah, including the sea, desert and mountains. The show aims to break two new records in the categories of “Longest String of Floating Water Fireworks” and “Longest Straight Line Drone Display.”

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has transcended the limits of creativity with its continuous successes and exceptional experiences for visitors and residents alike. During the New Year celebration, we not only seek to light up the emirate’s skies with fireworks and bring people together to watch them together, but we also aim to record two new records in the Guinness Book of World Records, thus enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as an ideal destination for celebrating the New Year.

The show is expected to be watched by more than 50,000 spectators, and will be accompanied by two music festivals that provide prime viewing locations; The first is open to the general public, and includes a section dedicated to watching shows, activities for children, food trucks, and live entertainment. As for those looking to have a unique experience watching the fireworks, they can purchase tickets to attend SoundFest through the Platinum List website for 300 dirhams per person. This event provides a high-level musical experience, as distinguished bands from around the world participate, including U2 from the United Kingdom, “Code Misr” band, which presents an exceptional mix of Egyptian rock music, and “Ray-Na Al-Masry” band, which presents rai music. Inspired by North Africa. In addition to the atmosphere of independent Arabic pop-rock music presented by the band “Dabbat Namlah”. At the end of the evening, DJ Pia will play dance rhythms that will ignite the atmosphere of the party to welcome the new year.

One of the distinctive new additions to this year's celebration is the allocation of areas for camping and caravans, in addition to a special car viewing point for those who want to watch the fireworks displays from their cars.

This year's show is expected to be a spectacular event that continues Ras Al Khaimah's long-standing legacy of organizing New Year's Eve celebrations, and reflects its commitment to bringing visitors, residents and communities together. It also comes as a culmination of the record performance achieved by Ras Al Khaimah in terms of visitor numbers during the year 2023 and the significant tourism recovery that supports the emirate’s endeavor to achieve its goal of attracting more than 3 million visitors annually by 2030.